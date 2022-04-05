Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,243 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after buying an additional 132,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,458,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,783,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average of $241.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

