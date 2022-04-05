Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 554.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

ADM stock opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

