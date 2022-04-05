Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.71 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.