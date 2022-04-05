Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

