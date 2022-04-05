Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.02 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $117.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,562 shares of company stock worth $6,443,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.