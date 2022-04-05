Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.