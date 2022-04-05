Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

MAN opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.