Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 706.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $246.25 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $249.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average of $229.39.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

