Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 63.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Abiomed stock opened at $325.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.42 and its 200 day moving average is $324.18. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,956 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

