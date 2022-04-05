Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.30 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.