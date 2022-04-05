Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

CHKP opened at $141.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.