Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.38 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,210 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

