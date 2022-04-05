Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 15,647 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $177.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

