Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 43,638 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 939.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,284 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,638 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,916,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $433,701,000 after purchasing an additional 188,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in VMware by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $295,742,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in VMware by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,723,000 after acquiring an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

