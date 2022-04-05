Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 9,465 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

