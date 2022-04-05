Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after buying an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.