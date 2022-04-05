Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

