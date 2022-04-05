Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,291,750 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.