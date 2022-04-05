IMI plc (IMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,354 ($17.76) on Tuesday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,496.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,644.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

IMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.15) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685.50 ($22.10).

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling purchased 1,300 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,431.48). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of IMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.44), for a total transaction of £539,640.66 ($707,725.46). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,651.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

