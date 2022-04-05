Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $11.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,013. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.77.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.