Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

