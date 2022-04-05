Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 1,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $64,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $42,840.08.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after acquiring an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $19,053,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,295,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.