Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IBCP opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63. Independent Bank has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Independent Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

