Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Sells £41,856.42 in Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.95), for a total transaction of £41,856.42 ($54,893.67).

Informa stock opened at GBX 609.80 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.06 billion and a PE ratio of 117.27. Informa plc has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 578.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on INF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.72) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.49).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

