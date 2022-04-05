Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

