Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.39.

Shares of INE opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.57 and a twelve month high of C$23.78.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

