Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inotiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.70). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Inotiv will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John E. Sagartz purchased 2,506 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,994.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,518.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

