Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AOSL traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 787,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

