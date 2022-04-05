Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 8,036 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSTK traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,750,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Overstock.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.