Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 8,036 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
OSTK traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,750,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.88.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Overstock.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 406,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Overstock.com (Get Rating)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.