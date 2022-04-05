Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.