Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 6,900 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

