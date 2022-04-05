Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells 524 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 524 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $15,609.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,575. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Quanterix by 126.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

