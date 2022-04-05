Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NAPA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 290,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,102. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 605.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 173,126 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 305.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.