Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells 26,400 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $499,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $17,416.44.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,094. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $18,650,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 847,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

