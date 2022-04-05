Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells 20,500 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 9,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,260. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

