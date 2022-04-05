Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IFS. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

