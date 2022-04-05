Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE IFS opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $36.81.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 737,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

