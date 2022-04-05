Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 613,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.