Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.60

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 51532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 447,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1,002.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

