Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE VLT opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth $912,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

