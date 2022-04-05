Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. Acquires 1,474,538 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,474,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,106,063.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

IVZ stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

