Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.27

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 2090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,720,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,643,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,050,000 after buying an additional 2,021,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,384,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,931,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

