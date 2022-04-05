IOST (IOST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $179.95 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. IOST has a market capitalization of $664.31 million and approximately $179.95 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00284229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00107478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

