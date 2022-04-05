IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $904.35 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $904.35 million and approximately $43.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00282439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00106435 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

