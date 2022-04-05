IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

