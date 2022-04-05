IRISnet Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $97.77 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0775 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,071,064,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,067,481 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

