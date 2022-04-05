IronNet (IRNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRNT stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. IronNet has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,636,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,319 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IronNet by 13,407.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

