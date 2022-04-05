Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,029 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.