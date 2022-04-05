Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 130,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 217,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

