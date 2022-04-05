Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

