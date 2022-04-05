Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

IJS opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

